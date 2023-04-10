Christian Co. Sheriff hosts women’s self-defense class

Classes start this Thursday in Nixa.
The classes will be on four, consecutive Thursday nights from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Aldersgate Church in Nixa.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its spring, women’s self-defense classes starting this week.

The classes will be on four, consecutive Thursday nights from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Aldersgate Church in Nixa. The dates are April 13, 20, 27, and May 4.

The classes do require active participation. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing with no open-toed shoes. Applicants must be a resident of Christian County and be 17 years old or older.

Click here to learn more from the Christian County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

