CoxHealth shares opening date of clinic/urgent care at the corner of Sunshine and National

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth says its new clinic and urgent care, which has taken up real estate on the corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue, is set to open next week.

According to a news release, the clinic will open on Monday, April 17, and will feature urgent care, primary care, on-site radiology, lab services, and more, for all ages but will have a focus on the senior population in central Springfield.

“Advantage Care clinic offers patients a multi-disciplinary care team, with basic lab and X-ray services, all in one place,” says Brock Shamel, senior vice president of Cox Medical Group. “This is particularly significant when you’re considering the senior population, where this convenience could lead to better outcomes and hopefully keep those patients out of the hospital.”

The new clinic is called the Hamra Center. The new clinic is named after Springfield attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, Sam Hamra, and his wife June.

The clinic sits across the street from the main location of Mercy Hospital.

