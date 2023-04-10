CoxHealth shares opening date of clinic/urgent care at the corner of Sunshine and National

CoxHealth Clinic at Sunshine and National. Courtesy: CoxHealth
CoxHealth Clinic at Sunshine and National. Courtesy: CoxHealth(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth says its new clinic and urgent care, which has taken up real estate on the corner of Sunshine Street and National Avenue, is set to open next week.

According to a news release, the clinic will open on Monday, April 17, and will feature urgent care, primary care, on-site radiology, lab services, and more, for all ages but will have a focus on the senior population in central Springfield.

“Advantage Care clinic offers patients a multi-disciplinary care team, with basic lab and X-ray services, all in one place,” says Brock Shamel, senior vice president of Cox Medical Group. “This is particularly significant when you’re considering the senior population, where this convenience could lead to better outcomes and hopefully keep those patients out of the hospital.”

The new clinic is called the Hamra Center. The new clinic is named after Springfield attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, Sam Hamra, and his wife June.

The clinic sits across the street from the main location of Mercy Hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Glenstone Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Glenstone Avenue bridge over I-44
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri

Latest News

Aftermath of a fire that the Butterfield fire protection districts calls deliberate
Barry County, Mo. firefighters see an increase in suspicious fires
Finding solutions to cut costs with our child care crisis.
Childcare Crisis: Community Partnership of the Ozarks says awareness increases; offers parents survey to learn more
Childcare Crisis: Community Partnership of the Ozarks says awareness increases; offers parents survey to learn more
Feral Cat
Spring brings more feral cats, what to do if you see one
Spring brings more feral cats, what to do if you see one