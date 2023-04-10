CoxHealth and Springfield Community Gardens partner to give patients fresh produce

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Coxhealth and the Springfield Community Gardens are teaming up to provide fresh food to SNAP-eligible patients. The Community Supported Agriculture program will help approximately 100 SNAP-eligible patients through healthy food and education.

Springfield Community Gardens received a grant that provided the funds to start the Produce Prescription Program. Gardeners began planting fruits and vegetables on Amanda Bell’s Farm last fall and hope to harvest later this spring.

The goal of this program is to connect low-income patients with a prescribed weekly produce box, along with group support and check-ins with physicians and medical students. Patients who qualify will receive a box full of locally-grown produce and recipes for healthy meals.

“The goal is to really just show that as a community, we can help each other all be as healthy as possible,” said Family Physician Katie Davenport- Kavonic. “As a physician who sees patients on a regular basis and teaches medical students and residents, I want them to know it’s not just us as a part of this that we rely on our community partners rely on our dietitians. Pretty much we are not doing this alone. And if we continue to think that we are we’re going to miss so many other resources that people really need to just be as healthy as possible.”

There are all kinds of fruits, vegetables, and herbs growing in the greenhouses on Primrose Ave that will soon be in the hands of low-income patients. The Springfield Community Gardens is in charge of tending to the plants then CoxHealth dieticians work with patients to help them live healthier lives.

“There’s no better step to take and improve your health for the long term than a better and healthy balanced diet,” said Jesse Baedke, Administrative Director of Food and Nutrition Services. “Most Americans don’t get enough fruits and vegetables in their diet and so being able to get those items is the best way to do that.”

If you are interested in receiving a produce box, you can talk to your doctor or contact Springfield Community Gardens.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.