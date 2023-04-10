Doniphan fisherman catches two Mo. state record-worthy fliers

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that Tyler Goodale of Doniphan,...
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that Tyler Goodale of Doniphan, Missouri, caught two record-worthy fliers on March 26 from Duck Creek Conservation Area.(Missouri Department of Conservation and Tyler Goodale)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced that Tyler Goodale of Doniphan, Missouri, caught two record-worthy fliers on March 26 from Duck Creek Conservation Area.

According to a release from the MDC, Goodale swiped the second state record fish of 2023; an 11 ounce flier using the pole-and-line method, and a second record-worthy flier identical in weight and length. MDC staff verified the fishes’ weight using a certified scale in Wappapello.

The previous Mo. record flier was a 10 ounce fish caught from a private pond back in 1991.

This is the second state record Goodale has reeled in from Duck Creek Conservation Area, according to the release. He caught a 5 pound, 4 ounce spotted sucker at Duck Creek in 2020 that is also the current world record.

Mo. state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing or atlatl. For more information on state record fish visit this MDC website.

Fliers are a species of conservation concern in the state, according to the release. The largest populations are found at Duck Creek Conservation Area and nearby Mingo National Wildlife Refuge. Fliers prefer quiet, clear bodies of water with little current and considerable aquatic vegetation and mud bottom.

To learn more about fliers, check out the MDC’s online Field Guide.

