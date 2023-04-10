Family files wrongful death lawsuit against the Christian County Sheirff’s Office, Ozark P.D.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a woman killed in an officer-involved shooting involving Christian County deputies and Ozark Police Department officers filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The family argues she was trapped inside an overturned car when the shootout happened. The family asks for at least $75,000 in damages.

The Christian County prosecutor ruled the shootings justified on January 5. Shafer and Bailey’s deaths were ruled a “homicide” from the shooting. An autopsy showed they each had nine bullet wounds and methamphetamine in their systems.

The incident began as officers attempted a traffic stop in Ozark of a suspected drunken driver near U.S. 65 and State Highway 14 around 3 a.m. The driver, Shafer, did not stop. The Ozark Police Department officer did not pursue the vehicle. Investigators say the officer relayed the information to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Christian County deputies located the driver in the Highlandville area and attempted a traffic stop. Investigators say Shafer did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Christian County deputies performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver after investigators said the driver attempted to run over a deputy.

Investigators say the suspects would not comply with orders to get out of the vehicle. They say Shafer appeared out of the driver’s side window with a firearm. Officers from the Christian County Sheriff’s Officer, Nixa Police Department, and the Ozark Police Department fired their weapons, hitting and killing both.

