Inmate dies at South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo.

LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - The Department of Corrections ordered an autopsy following the death of an inmate at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking.

Nathan Emery, 25, died on April 9.

Investigators say Emery was serving a five-year sentence for a drug offense out of Ray County. He had served at the prison since September of 2020.

