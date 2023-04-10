Judge sentences man for the death of girlfriend in Republic, Mo.

Police say Shane Mackey has a criminal past, arrested seven times for domestic assault from...
Police say Shane Mackey has a criminal past, arrested seven times for domestic assault from 2002 to 2013.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the murder of his girlfriend in 2020 at a home in Republic.

The judge sentenced Shane Leon Mackey, 46, of Aurora, Mo., to life in prison.

Investigators say Mackey killed Racheal Sanders. Police say Mackey had a criminal past, being arrested seven times for domestic assault from 2002 to 2013.

Officers found Sanders dead inside her Republic home on North Douglas after receiving a “well-being” check tip. Investigators say they found the house in disarray, with broken glass and blood on the kitchen floor, living room floor, and bedroom. Investigators say they entered a room, finding Mackey trying to do CPR.

In an interview with police, investigators say Mackey gave inconsistent statements about Sanders’ death, including when he performed CPR. Mackey told authorities he walked home from a restaurant after a night out at dinner. He told investigators he found her then bloody in the home. He told investigators he tried to get her to the hospital, but she refused because she had no insurance. He then said in the interview she asked for a glass of water around 4:30 a.m. His alarm awakened him at 5 a.m. He then saw her deceased.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Glenstone Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Glenstone Avenue bridge over I-44
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs legislation at the state Capitol in Little Rock,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs $124 million tax cut into law
Jasper County Fatal Crash
Polk County man dies in head-on crash while attempting to pass on a two-lane road near Carthage, Mo.
Queen of Clean: How to make your garbage disposal smell good
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against the Christian County Sheirff’s Office, Ozark P.D.