Leigh’s Lost and Found: Help find the owner of this young Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

The female dog was found two weeks ago in Springfield
The female dog was found two weeks ago in Springfield(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a young, energetic female.

This girl is very outgoing and animal control thinks she’s a more unusual breed.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “we’re thinking she’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. She’s a little smaller than the breed but she’s got the same color and pattern and general body shape. She doesn’t have that characteristic ridge but everything else matches so well, that’s what we’ve decided to go with.”

She’s also pretty young, about one to two years old based on her teeth.

Someone found her on March 3rd in the 2900 block of west Maplewood in Springfield.

She didn’t have a collar, tag or chip and she is on the thin side but otherwise, she’s in good condition and very social. It looks like she might have already had a litter of puppies but not recently.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Glenstone Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Glenstone Avenue bridge over I-44
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri

Latest News

The Home Depot Foundation announced Monday it will donate $400,000 to help Arkansans and others...
Home Depot donates $400,000 for tornado recovery
Here’s how to make your garbage disposal smell good.
Queen of Clean: How to make your garbage disposal smell good
The Lowe's team helped residents clean up debris in Coralville after tornadoes left widespread...
Lowe’s donates $500k to help U.S. communities affected by tornadoes
Camdenton Shooting
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Camdenton, Mo.