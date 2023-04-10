Leigh’s Lost and Found: Help find the owner of this young Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is a young, energetic female.

This girl is very outgoing and animal control thinks she’s a more unusual breed.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “we’re thinking she’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. She’s a little smaller than the breed but she’s got the same color and pattern and general body shape. She doesn’t have that characteristic ridge but everything else matches so well, that’s what we’ve decided to go with.”

She’s also pretty young, about one to two years old based on her teeth.

Someone found her on March 3rd in the 2900 block of west Maplewood in Springfield.

She didn’t have a collar, tag or chip and she is on the thin side but otherwise, she’s in good condition and very social. It looks like she might have already had a litter of puppies but not recently.

If you recognize her, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.