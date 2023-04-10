Missouri family united with son after years of international adoption issues

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Missouri family was united with their adopted child after they sued the federal government, claiming it mishandled and wrongly blocked their son’s adoption.

“Now we’re here and our family gets to meet him, it’s just an awesome feeling,” Jill Trower said.

Their reunion was years in the making in what became an international adoption nightmare. The family first met Luke when he was 6 months old. Today, he’s 5 years old.

Relatives lined up at St. Louis Lambert International Airport to watch the moment that Jill and Adam Trower, along with their 10-year-old daughter Nora, brought Luke home.

“All this time, you wondered when it was going to happen or if it was going to happen,” said Adam Trower. “He’s hugging us and smiling and laughing, it’s just so much better than you could have imagined.”

The Trowers were returning from Florida, where they traveled to pick up Luke.

News 4 coverage from July 2022 on the Trower family's claims that the federal government mishandled and wrongly blocked their son’s adoption.

“That moment when they came through the gates, it was just surreal,” Adam Trower recalled. “To see him here with us and happy and how well he fit into our family, it was all worth it.”

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security approved the family to adopt from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Trowers worked with an international adoption agency and were connected with Luke, an infant who was abandoned.

In 2019 the DRC approved Luke’s adoption.

In order to bring Luke home, the U.S. Department of State has to complete an investigation into the adoption. According to U.S. Department of State policies, the investigation is supposed to take six months. In Luke’s case, it took more than two and a half years.

In December 2021, three days before Christmas, the Trowers received a letter from the U.S. Department of State informing them that Luke’s adoption was denied. According to the letter, the federal government said Luke’s adoption did not meet DRC laws because, in 2016, the country passed a law banning international adoptions. Despite that law, the DRC continued to approve adoptions like Luke’s. News 4 Investigates found that the U.S. also approved DRC adoptions after the 2016 law, allowing at least 46 children to go to their new families.

“It definitely feels like a betrayal for us. We have tried to do everything correctly and it doesn’t matter,” said Jill Trower during an interview with News 4 Investigates last year.

The Trowers sued the federal government.

In March the judge made what they consider a landmark ruling, saying the U.S. has to honor Luke’s approved DRC adoption.

“It moved very fast after that judge’s ruling and that was our hope when we filed the lawsuit, that if we get the judge to recognize the adoption judgment, we thought that our government would in our mind at least, come to its senses and say hey, let’s get this family united,” explained the family’s lawyer, David Gearhart.

That judgment didn’t mean the family’s case was over. The U.S. Department of State also denied Luke’s adoption because they claimed he may not be an orphan. However, following the judge’s ruling, the government decided to drop that claim.

The federal government went from fighting against Luke’s adoption to helping clear it in a matter of weeks.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office sent News 4 a statement following the judge’s ruling.

“From the Department of Justice’s perspective, this case was always about ensuring that the United States was respecting the laws of the Democratic Republic of Congo. In 2016, those laws changed to essentially ban international adoptions until certain steps could be taken to ensure against child trafficking. We needed clarity about what the laws meant. We also needed to ensure that this child was truly an orphan.The judge in this case ruled recently that, in effect, DRC adoption orders had to be respected if they had not been appealed. That’s what happened in the Trowers’ case. Following that ruling, which we respect and have chosen not to appeal, we worked alongside the Trowers to decide upon their visa application, which was ultimately granted, and to help their son arrive safely into the United States in a timely fashion. We’re happy to report that he came into the United States over the weekend. In the end, we are happy to have worked alongside the Trowers to achieve a result that is good for all parties involved.”

“Every child deserves a family and I just hope that families can have the courage to fight and have the same outcome we did,” Jill Trower said.

The Trower’s case got the attention of U.S. Senator from Missouri Josh Hawley. Hawley wrote letters on the family’s behalf condemning the U.S. Department of State for not following its own adoption policies and allowing the investigation into Luke’s adoption to last years.

“The Trowers never stopped fighting for their son Luke, and we are overjoyed that he is finally home,” Hawley said. “We wish them all the best in this new chapter as a family.”

The Trowers said from the start they wanted to share Luke’s story to help other families. They’re still pushing for changes in the adoption process, saying they believe the federal government should work with families instead of against them.

It’s possible their case could make a difference for other families across the U.S.

“Luke’s parents were truly the real heroes in this that they were willing to take the necessary steps to force the government’s hand in this matter,” Gearhart said. “Because they got the ruling that they did, it’s going to help some other families that are still in the pipeline trying to bring their children home from the DRC in similar circumstances.”

