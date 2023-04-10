NFL Draft Experience begins construction Monday at WWI Memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft stage is coming to life at Union Station, but starting today, April 10, the NFL Draft Experience will begin its construction outside the WW1 Museum and Memorial.

Staff at the Kansas City Sports Commission said the NFL Draft Experience is designed to get fans into the game by offering interactive activities.

Below is a list of the games and attractions offered:

40-Yard Dash

Vertical Jump

Field Goal Kick

Hail Mary

FedEx Air Challenge

FedEx Ground Challenge

Panini Autograph Stage

Bud Light Draft Tavern

Look Like a Pro

Invisalign NFL Draft Photo Frames

Draft Stage

NFL Locker Room

Pepsi Team Helmets

Super Bowl Rings

Vince Lombardi Trophies

“It’s an amusement park for NFL fans,” Kansas City Sports Commission President, Kathy Nelson said. “You can see all 32 clubs with their massive helmets and jump into a uniform. There’s activities from the 40-yard dash to kicking and field goal and Hail Mary pass, so many fun things to see and do.”

Same as the NFL Draft, the NFL Draft Experience is free as long as the NFL OnePass app is downloaded on your phone.

With construction, there is an additional road closure between Main Street and Wyandotte Street on Memorial Drive, directly in front of the entrance to the WW1 Museum and Memorial.

