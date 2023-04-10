NFL Draft Experience begins construction Monday at WWI Memorial

Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Fans' flags wave in the breeze before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Raiders, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft stage is coming to life at Union Station, but starting today, April 10, the NFL Draft Experience will begin its construction outside the WW1 Museum and Memorial.

Staff at the Kansas City Sports Commission said the NFL Draft Experience is designed to get fans into the game by offering interactive activities.

Below is a list of the games and attractions offered:

  • 40-Yard Dash
  • Vertical Jump
  • Field Goal Kick
  • Hail Mary
  • FedEx Air Challenge
  • FedEx Ground Challenge
  • Panini Autograph Stage
  • Bud Light Draft Tavern
  • Look Like a Pro
  • Invisalign NFL Draft Photo Frames
  • Draft Stage
  • NFL Locker Room
  • Pepsi Team Helmets
  • Super Bowl Rings
  • Vince Lombardi Trophies

“It’s an amusement park for NFL fans,” Kansas City Sports Commission President, Kathy Nelson said. “You can see all 32 clubs with their massive helmets and jump into a uniform. There’s activities from the 40-yard dash to kicking and field goal and Hail Mary pass, so many fun things to see and do.”

ALSO READ: How to get around Kansas City for the NFL Draft

Same as the NFL Draft, the NFL Draft Experience is free as long as the NFL OnePass app is downloaded on your phone.

With construction, there is an additional road closure between Main Street and Wyandotte Street on Memorial Drive, directly in front of the entrance to the WW1 Museum and Memorial.

For more NFL Draft coverage, click here.

