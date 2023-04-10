Multiple law enforcement investigating shooting in Camdenton, Mo.

Camdenton Shooting
Camdenton Shooting(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting investigation has started in Camdenton.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is happening behind McDonald’s and The Butcher Shop. The sheriff’s office is helping the Camdenton Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there is no immediate threat to the community.

This is breaking news. We will bring you updates as we learn more about the investigation.

