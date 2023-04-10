Polk County man dies in head-on crash while attempting to pass on a two-lane road near Carthage, Mo.

Jasper County Fatal Crash
Jasper County Fatal Crash(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Brighton, Missouri, has died after a head-on crash near Carthage Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 9 p.m. when 24-year-old Joseph Raylyanu, who was driving a Toyota Yaris, attempted to pass another car on Missouri Highway 96. That highway is a two-lane road.

In attempting to pass the car, Raylyanu drove into the path of a Chevrolet 2500 truck driven by a man from Avilla, Mo.

Raylyanu was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not injured.

