Queen of Clean: How to make your garbage disposal smell good

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make your garbage disposal smell good.

What you need:

  • Baking Soda
  • Dish Washing Liquid
  • Salt
  • Essential Oil - Optional
  • Water
  • Bowl
  • Small scoop - Optional
  • Wax paper
  • Cookie Sheet
  • Labeled container with lid

How to:

  • 1. In a bowl, combine:
  • 2. 1 - 1/2 Cups of Baking Soda
  • 3. 1 - Teaspoon of Dishwashing Liquid
  • 4. 2 - Teaspoons Salt
  • 5. 20 - 50 Drops of Essential Oil (Optional)
  • 6. 1/4 to 1/2 Cup Water
  • 7. Mix the baking soda, dishwashing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl
  • 8. Add the Essential Oil if using
  • 9. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.
  • 10. If you get too much water in the mixture, add a little baking soda

Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When choosing an essential oil, use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. She likes citrus, and Thieves oil is also nice.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

