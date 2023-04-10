Queen of Clean: How to make your garbage disposal smell good

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to make your garbage disposal smell good.

What you need:

Baking Soda

Dish Washing Liquid

Salt

Essential Oil - Optional

Water

Bowl

Small scoop - Optional

Wax paper

Cookie Sheet

Labeled container with lid

How to:

1. In a bowl, combine:

2. 1 - 1/2 Cups of Baking Soda

3. 1 - Teaspoon of Dishwashing Liquid

4. 2 - Teaspoons Salt

5. 20 - 50 Drops of Essential Oil (Optional)

6. 1/4 to 1/2 Cup Water

7. Mix the baking soda, dishwashing liquid, and salt together in a mixing bowl

8. Add the Essential Oil if using

9. Slowly add water until the mixture sticks together without being too wet. Use only the amount of water you need.

10. If you get too much water in the mixture, add a little baking soda

Linda Says: These bombs will clean and refresh your disposal. When choosing an essential oil, use one you want to smell at your kitchen sink. She likes citrus, and Thieves oil is also nice.

For more information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

