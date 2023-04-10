Texas County, Mo. man charged with sexually abusing two kids under 8 years old

James Crider. Courtesy: Texas County Sheriff's Office
James Crider. Courtesy: Texas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Raymondville, Missouri has been charged after authorities learned two kids under eight years old were sexually abused.

According to court documents, 76-year-old James W. Crider is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.

According to a news release from Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey, deputies interviewed the two kids and arranged for a forensic interview. On April 7, deputies interviewed Crider.

During an interview with authorities, Crider admitted to having sexual contact with the children and blamed the contact on the actions of the children.

Crider is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Glenstone Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Glenstone Avenue bridge over I-44
Fatal SE Missouri crash
Arkansas toddler killed after being hit by a car in southeast Missouri

Latest News

Camdenton Shooting
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Camdenton, Mo.
Finding solutions to cut costs with our child care crisis.
Childcare Crisis: Community Partnership of the Ozarks says awareness increases; offers parents survey to learn more
Feral Cat
Spring brings more feral cats, what to do if you see one
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs legislation at the state Capitol in Little Rock,...
Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs $124 million tax cut into law