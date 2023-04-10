Texas County, Mo. man charged with sexually abusing two kids under 8 years old

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Raymondville, Missouri has been charged after authorities learned two kids under eight years old were sexually abused.

According to court documents, 76-year-old James W. Crider is charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy.

According to a news release from Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey, deputies interviewed the two kids and arranged for a forensic interview. On April 7, deputies interviewed Crider.

During an interview with authorities, Crider admitted to having sexual contact with the children and blamed the contact on the actions of the children.

Crider is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

