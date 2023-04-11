Arkansas guard Anthony Black named a Freshman All-American
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
After having perhaps the best rookie season in Razorback history, Anthony Black was named to the CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America team.
Black, a finalist for the Kyle Macy Freshman of the Year, was also named second team All-SEC, voted to the SEC All-Freshman team and tabbed second team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Early in the season, Black was named CBS Sports/USBWA National Freshman of the Week (Nov. 22) and later the SEC co-Freshman of the Week (Nov. 28) as he was named to the Maui Invitational All-Tournament team after leading all players in scoring.
The following are some of Black’s freshman season highlights:
- He was the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 25 in the five major categories (Scoring • Rebounding • Assists • Steals • Blocked Shots). He ranked 3rd in steals (2.06), 5th in assists (3.92), 18th in scoring (12.78), 23rd in blocked shots (0.61) and 24th in rebounds (5.06).
- He led the SEC in minutes played (34:51). It was the 4th-most total minutes (1,253) by a Hog in a season and the most by a freshman. Overall, he played all 40 minutes in regulation three times and all 20 minutes of a half 19 times.
- He also set Arkansas freshman season records in steals (74), steals/gm (2.06), free throws attempted (190), games played (36 – tied with Jordan Walsh) and games started (36).
- He was the only Razorback to start all 36 games.
- He is the player in Razorback history to reach 450+ points, 180+ rebounds and 140+ assists in a season (460-182-141).
- He is one of just nine players in the NCAA over the past 30 years to have at least 460 points, 182 rebounds, 141 assists, 74 steals and 22 blocked shots.
- His 38 steals in SEC games ranks third (tied) in school history and his 82 assists in school history ranks ninth.
