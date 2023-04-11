Arkansas guard Anthony Black named a Freshman All-American

After having perhaps the best rookie season in Razorback history, Anthony Black was named to the CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America team.

Black, a finalist for the Kyle Macy Freshman of the Year, was also named second team All-SEC, voted to the SEC All-Freshman team and tabbed second team All-District by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Early in the season, Black was named CBS Sports/USBWA National Freshman of the Week (Nov. 22) and later the SEC co-Freshman of the Week (Nov. 28) as he was named to the Maui Invitational All-Tournament team after leading all players in scoring.

The following are some of Black’s freshman season highlights:

He was the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 25 in the five major categories (Scoring • Rebounding • Assists • Steals • Blocked Shots). He ranked 3rd in steals (2.06), 5th in assists (3.92), 18th in scoring (12.78), 23rd in blocked shots (0.61) and 24th in rebounds (5.06).

He led the SEC in minutes played (34:51). It was the 4th-most total minutes (1,253) by a Hog in a season and the most by a freshman. Overall, he played all 40 minutes in regulation three times and all 20 minutes of a half 19 times.

He also set Arkansas freshman season records in steals (74), steals/gm (2.06), free throws attempted (190), games played (36 – tied with Jordan Walsh) and games started (36).

He was the only Razorback to start all 36 games.

He is the player in Razorback history to reach 450+ points, 180+ rebounds and 140+ assists in a season (460-182-141).

He is one of just nine players in the NCAA over the past 30 years to have at least 460 points, 182 rebounds, 141 assists, 74 steals and 22 blocked shots.

His 38 steals in SEC games ranks third (tied) in school history and his 82 assists in school history ranks ninth.

