Bats becoming more active in the warmer months; what to do if you see them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spring has sprung, and more and more critters are coming out of hibernation. That includes bats.

Bats tend to be more active in the springtime as they come out of hibernation, according to the owner of the Bat Guys Bat Removal, Michael Kack.

“Bats have been hibernating all winter, and as soon as the bugs start coming out, the bats wake up from hibernation, and they go out to feed and to drink,” said Kack.

Bats tend to like dark places, like caves and hollow trees. Unfortunately, this can also mean they like to live in places like your attic. Luckily, there are ways to keep them out of your home.

“The best way is preventative measures,” said Kack. “Make sure your home is sealed up extremely tight, or hire a professional bat elimination company to come and do that kind of stuff.”

If you think you have bats in your home, there are a few things to consider. Keep an eye out for bat droppings, and keep an ear out for scratching.

“You’re going to hear scratching in the walls or ceiling,” said Kack. “It’s a really distinctive sound. It sounds like something is crawling through your walls or ceiling.”

If you have bats in your home, don’t try removing them yourself. It’s illegal to kill bats. If you accidentally seal them in your attic, they can get into your living areas. Instead, hire a bat removal company like The Bat Guys to install hardware that gets the bats out.

