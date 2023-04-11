Chiefs add WR Richie James

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs added another wide receiver to their roster late last week.

According to a report from NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo, Kansas City signed former New York Giants target Richie James to a deal on Friday, April 7.

James was a part of a Giants wide receiver room last year that included another Chiefs wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, before he was traded to the Chiefs in October of the 2022 season. Toney came up clutch for the Chiefs, scoring a touchdown and returning the longest punt in Super Bowl history to help the Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

James secured 57 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns during the 2022 season. He played four seasons for the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Giants.

Terms of a contract for the Chiefs and James have not been disclosed.

