CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Joshua Andrew Breshears, 38 (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police say this week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous. Joshua Breshears is wanted in Greene County for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The 38-year-old also pleaded guilty to stealing, and faces a drug charge. Breshears has tattoos all over his body. You can see tattoos on the right side of his neck in this booking photo from November 2022. He also has a skull on his right hand, and the phrase, “in loving memory,” tattooed on his left arm.

Police describe Breshears as approximately 5′11″ tall, 271 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Breshears has ties to Marshall, Missouri, but they believe he’s in the Greene County area.

If you’ve seen this fugitive or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

