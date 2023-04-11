Feds indict inmate for assaulting warden at Springfield’s Fed Med

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - An inmate at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Mo., was indicted by a federal grand jury today for assaulting the warden.

Omar Romero-Morales, 36, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

According to investigators, Romero-Morales punched the medical center’s warden in the face.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney is prosecuting this case. It was investigated by the FBI, the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners, and the Bureau of Prisons.

