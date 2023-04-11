Feds indict West Plains, Mo., man for stealing timber from Mark Twain National Forest

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted a West Plains, Mo., man accused of stealing timber from Mark Twain National Forest.

Justin Lee Massey, 39, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

The indictment alleges Massey stole timber from the federal property in Howell County, Mo., between Dec. 15, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021. The indictment also includes a forfeiture allegation, which would require Massey to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the alleged violation, including a money judgment of $30,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney is prosecuting this case. The U.S. Forestry Service investigated it.

