FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice and almost warm for our Tuesday

Good Tuesday afternoon, everyone. After a chilly start this morning with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s, we are on our way to another very mild day across the Ozarks. Credit for that goes to a quiet setup at the surface with high pressure in control and a building upper-level ridge at the jet stream.

Quiet surface map with our next front to our northwest (KY3)

Upper-level ridge taking control from the west (KY3)

With this setup in place, we will see maybe a few high clouds throughout the course of the day. Otherwise, the Ozarks will stay dry through today, tonight and into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies still in place. This is also a setup that will keep temperatures on the very mild if not warm side across the area. Temperatures this afternoon will easily top out in the lower to middle 70s across the Ozarks.

Very mild for Tuesday afternoon (KY3)

Mostly clear skies, dry air in place and a light southerly breeze will let temperatures fall quickly through the evening and back into the upper 40s by Wednesday morning.

A bit chilly for Wednesday morning (KY3)

After another chilly start Wednesday morning, temperatures won’t waste any time plumbing back into the middle 70s.

Staying a bit warm Wednesday (KY3)

In fact, temperatures stay above the average high of 68° Wednesday through Friday. Highs will stay in the middle 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before we head into the warmest day of the week on Friday. Highs by then should go into the upper 70s in Springfield with some spots possibly getting close to 80° for the afternoon.

Warm through Friday before a Saturday dip (KY3)

You saw on the temperature trend graphic though the numbers wanting to drop off as soon as we get into Saturday. The warmth will stay in place through the middle of the week as an upper-level ridge will mainly stay in control.

Upper-level ridge in control through midweek (KY3)

Once it clears out, a strong upper-level low will work across the western United States and start to push our next cold front our way.

Upper-level low ready to send our front in by Friday (KY3)

The approaching front will try to send a few isolated showers or storms our way in the western Ozarks late Friday evening and Friday night. As it comes in, though, we will see better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday morning and into Saturday afternoon.

Scattered rain & possible storms Saturday morning (KY3)

Passing front keeps rain chances for Saturday afternoon (KY3)

Based on the timing of the upper-level wave and the front coming through, our chances for severe weather look low. However, it is still something we are keeping a very close eye on. Behind the front, we will see mostly sunny skies return for next Sunday and Monday. We’ll see highs, though, in the middle 60s for Saturday and Sunday before returning to the lower 70s on Monday.

A bit cooler behind our incoming front (KY3)

