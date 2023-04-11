Federal judge sentences ex-Springfield car dealer to prison for submitting fraudulent loans

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Chris King/Queen City Auto(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Springfield businessman after submitting fraudulent loans totaling nearly $800,000.

The judge sentenced Chris King to four years in prison and three years of probation. King owned Queen City Motors in Springfield. He pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

“I’ve made wrong choices for way too long,” said King before the sentencing. “I’m ashamed of what I’ve done. It is just that I suffer.”

Investigators say King, through his business Queen City Motors, would obtain the personal identifying information of individuals interested in obtaining a loan to purchase a vehicle. Investigators say King fraudulently submitted at least 30 automobile loan applications using obtained personal data. They say he then received cash deposits via a wire transfer. The transfers added up to $783,475.84. The loans happened between November 1, 2018, through November 8, 2020.

“A lot of folks are worse off for having known me,” said a tearful King before the judge’s sentencing.

A judge ordered him to pay $646,597 to the victims involved. All of the victims lived in the state of Missouri.

King faced up to 20 years for the charges.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Nixa & Ozark P.D.
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Camdenton Shooting
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Camdenton, Mo.

Latest News

Nashville preschool directors are advocating for a notification system during threatening events.
Study shows nearly a quarter of kids in Springfield are not prepared for kindergarten
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Chiefs add WR Richie James
Westport School notifies parents of gun on campus.
Student faces disciplinary action after bringing a gun to a Springfield school
An amazing day is in store with highs in the middle 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ooooooh, NICE!