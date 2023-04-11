Federal judge sentences ex-Springfield car dealer to prison for submitting fraudulent loans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal judge sentenced a Springfield businessman after submitting fraudulent loans totaling nearly $800,000.

The judge sentenced Chris King to four years in prison and three years of probation. King owned Queen City Motors in Springfield. He pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

“I’ve made wrong choices for way too long,” said King before the sentencing. “I’m ashamed of what I’ve done. It is just that I suffer.”

Investigators say King, through his business Queen City Motors, would obtain the personal identifying information of individuals interested in obtaining a loan to purchase a vehicle. Investigators say King fraudulently submitted at least 30 automobile loan applications using obtained personal data. They say he then received cash deposits via a wire transfer. The transfers added up to $783,475.84. The loans happened between November 1, 2018, through November 8, 2020.

“A lot of folks are worse off for having known me,” said a tearful King before the judge’s sentencing.

A judge ordered him to pay $646,597 to the victims involved. All of the victims lived in the state of Missouri.

King faced up to 20 years for the charges.

