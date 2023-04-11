Marijuana sales in Missouri impacts Arkansas dispensaries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sales of recreational marijuana in Missouri are having different effects on dispensaries in Northeast Arkansas.

The state of Missouri reported over $71 million in sales in February.

That number climbed to $125 million in March, and some dispensaries in Northeast Arkansas are seeing a decline in sales.

NEA Full Spectrum in Craighead County has opted to move further from Missouri, telling the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission in a public meeting, their sales have been impacted.

“We’ve already noticed a 15% drop in sales, revenue since Missouri has opened,” Gerald Scot Sale, President of NEA Full Spectrum said in the meeting.

The request for the move is also to move their product closer to customers.

“About 60% of our patients live in the Jonesboro area, so we would be moving a little closer to them,” he said.

Up in Hardy, the Renee Clay Circle, owner of Spring River Dispensary said sales have gone up.

“We were concerned that it was going to hurt our business, we were just very glad that it didn’t,” she said.

Clay Circle said in addition to the growth in sales, she continues to see customers from Missouri.

“I just think it’s because we’re far away from them, we’re like an hour drive and they don’t have a good selection yet and their prices are a lot higher than the medical marijuana.”

The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association expects over $250 million in sales in 2023 for Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.