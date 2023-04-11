NFL Draft expected to bring $100M to Kansas City

The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of money into our economy.
By Morgan Mobley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is getting closer and we’re starting to get a better idea of just how much money it will bring to the city.

Forbes just released a prediction, saying the NFL Draft will bring more than $100 million to Kansas City!

“It’ll be the largest event that Kansas City has ever hosted by way of the number of people we know will be coming and by the revenue impact,” said Joe Reardon, President of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Forbes parallels Kansas City to Nashville as the host city in 2019.

“You can see in Nashville the kind of growth, what’s going on there, what’s being attracted,” Reardon said. “We’re stepping into that kind of pathway. The Draft is definitely part of that.”

He said the three-day event will create a snowball effect for years to come.

“The visitors that either come here or see it on television, they will be intrigued by this place and come back,” Reardon said. “There will be more conventions and other things attracted to KC. It’s priceless what we will get from that.”

The sum of over $100 million in economic impact will come from hotels, restaurants, merchandise, transportation, food and beverage services.

