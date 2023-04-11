PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops in Waynesville, Mo.

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stopped in Waynesville on Tuesday night.

The community met many members of the KY3 News team, received safety information from city and county leaders, and participated in weather school trivia, including some fiery experiments.

Here’s a look at future KY3 First Alert Weather Tour stops:

  • Mountain Grove, Mo. on April 27
  • Marshfield, Mo. on May 9

