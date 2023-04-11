Police investigate armed robbery at Aurora, Mo., convenience store

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a man who held up a convenience store.

Officers responded to the Eagle Stop on Pin Oak Drive on Monday night around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say the man showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money. Witnesses say he left the store on foot. Police say there is surveillance of the robbery.

