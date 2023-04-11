Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.

The fire happened on Monday near S. Rocky Top Avenue and E. Wood Oaks Street.

Investigators say they do not know what caused the fire. Another driver alerted the postal worker of smoke coming from the vehicle. Employees recovered some of the mail inside the truck that had minimal damage.

If you are expecting a particular piece of mail, such as a bill, you reach out to the sender and request a duplicate be mailed.

