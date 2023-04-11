Springfield-Greene County celebrates National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -When you have an emergency, you call one phone number 911. The ‘first’ first responders at dispatch are confronted daily with situations that most people wouldn’t know how to respond to.

Dispatchers at Springfield-Greene County 911 emergency communications take 600 to 800 calls a day. Those calls come from locals and people who travel through the area. While they use their resources to help callers, they are also providing vital information to fire and law enforcement agencies to help them determine what danger may be in the area. In those moments is when operators lean on their training to provide an invaluable service.

“When a 911 call taker takes a call of a parent with a child, for example, who isn’t breathing, we are humans and we feel that,” said Kris Inman with Springfield-Greene County 911. “Now our folks are trained to put that aside and efficiently deal with those calls. Often it’s when the folks hang up that the human reaction comes out.”

Greene County dispatchers work with 13 fire agencies and 9 law enforcement agencies. In honor of their service, employees in Greene County will receive an official proclamation signed by Mayor Ken McClure and city leaders, as well as participate in other events. Inman says dispatchers have earned their place among first responders.

“This is a great chance to remind people that while we aren’t necessarily in the same light that police and fire are, we deserve to be,” said Inman. “Our folks are absolutely the first first responders. True public safety professionals and this is a great week to point that out.”

Springfield-Greene County 911 emergency communications received over 260,000 emergency calls and over 1500 texts in 2022.

