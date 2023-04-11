Texas County community circulates a petition to get old Highway 63 repaired

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People living in the small Township of Sherrill in Texas County are trying to fix a big problem.

After years of living on a brittle road, they’re fed up.

“It takes the enjoyment out of it when you’re dodging holes,” said Larry Wrest.

Leroy Lane said, “Strangers come in they have no idea what they’re getting into here.”

They’ve had enough of the condition of Shafer Road.

“We’ve had people who have busted their tires, broken wheels. It’s really rough, especially at night,” said Lane.

Wrest said, “I can drive south here a quarter of a mile and take CC over. I just have to be on it a quarter of a mile.”

They say the well-traveled, old, Highway 63 used to be in better shape.

“They used to be able to maintain it pretty well until probably 10, 12 years ago. It’s just steadily, gotten more and more behind with the upkeep on it,” said Wrest.

Lane said, “Everything’s tight. The township can’t afford it. This is like a million-dollar project here to fix it correctly. We just don’t have the money to do that.”

Without any funding Lane, who is also a township board member, says he tapped into state representatives in Jefferson City for help.

“We’ve talked to our state representative Bennie Cook. He says he’s trying to help. We’ve also talked to Carla Eslinger. She said she would give it some thought. We haven’t heard back from anybody yet on that,” he said.

When that fell short they contacted the Missouri Department of Transportation but say they got nowhere. That’s when the community got together to start a petition. They’re hoping to get the attention they need to get the remedy they want.

“I wouldn’t have started it if I don’t believe we can make something happen. We the people are the government and if we don’t let our politicians know what we need to be done nothing’s going to get done,” said Wrest.

We also reached out to the Texas County Commissioners. They say they’ve tried to find funding solutions for the issues. Meantime State Representative Bennie Cook agreed to speak about the issue. But, he has yet to answer our questions

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.