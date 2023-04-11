‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paige Cook. Courtesy: Licking Police Department
Missouri correctional officer arrested for intending to give illegal drugs to an inmate
Easton Colby with rare albino turkey
Ozarks boy kills rare albino turkey during hunting trip
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Family files wrongful death lawsuit against the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Nixa & Ozark P.D.
Camdenton Shooting
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Camdenton, Mo.

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling
A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic...
Woman and two children shot in Texas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faces questions after lavish trips bombshell.
Democrats turn up heat on Clarence Thomas
Westport School notifies parents of gun on campus.
Student faces disciplinary action after bringing a gun to a Springfield school