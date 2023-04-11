Student faces disciplinary action after bringing a gun to a Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Westport School parents received a notification, by text and email on Monday, that a student displayed a gun after school.

School police officers conducted an investigation and confirmed that the student had the weapon on school grounds, during the school day. The student later showed the weapon to other students when walking home. The investigation determined the gun was not used in a threatening manner. The school intends to follow disciplinary procedures against the student.

Westport is a K-8 school. The district says it was a middle school student who had the gun.

Regular security protocol will be in effect at the school on Tuesday.

