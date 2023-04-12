Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Work an old-school lure with a new twist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Weekly Fishing Report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Week of April 11:

Table Rock Lake

Currently, the fish are spawning on the beds over most of the lake. Concentrate your efforts on the small pockets with shakey heads or the Bass Pro Shops Teaser Tubes.

Stockton Lake

The fish are on the move! They are heading toward their spawning pockets, so key in on the banks leading into those pockets. On windy days, jerk bait is preferred. On the calmer days, work a shakey head.

Lake of the Ozarks

The bass are moving into their spawning areas, so look for the bigger fish under dock walkways and use a small shad-colored jig. On low-light days around the pockets, the jerk bait is reliable in getting a good bite.

Bull Shoals Lake

There are several fish being caught near the spawning pockets on a Wiggle Wart or a rock crawler. Keep your favorite topwater bait handy!

GOOD LUCK!

