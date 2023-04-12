Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous

Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBB CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Jasper County authorities are searching for a Branson, Mo., man in connection to the death of a woman.

Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

Police found Maria L. Whitaker, 39, of Joplin, Mo., unconscious inside a home in Webb City on April 9. She later died from her injuries. Witnesses say Berry stabbed her. They say the two argued over money.

Police believe Whitaker was targeted in the crime.

