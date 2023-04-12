Camdenton Police Chief reacts to weekend officer involved shooting

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face charges after police say there were involved in a Sunday night shooting.

Marianne Roepe faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. A judge denied her bond. A man with her, William Allen, faces a third-degree assault charge.

The shooting happened near Osage Avenue and Iowa Street in Camdenton. Troopers say Reope was taken to an area hospital, where she remains stable. The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.

It started as an argument at the nearby Mcdonald’s. Investigators say the two people involved left, and police say they found them at the intersection a short time later.

“It was a pretty intense situation because they weren’t cooperating with officers, and it ended up in a situation where the male subject that was being interviewed was threatening officers and ended up into a situation where the officers were going to make an arrest on him,” said Police Chief Jeff Beauchamp.

Police said when they went to arrest Allen, Roepe pulled out a gun. An officer fired three shots, one of which hit Roepe.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors that this weapon that she displayed in a threatening manner towards my officers was not real. It is real. And the information we have is that it was operational and that they have recently been shooting that weapon. So it is a real firearm,” said Chief Jeff Beauchamp.

Chief Beauchamp says right now, his department is in shock.

”It’s a hard thing, not only for the department, myself, and any other administrators within the city. It’s also hard for the community because this doesn’t happen much in small-town America. Then when it does, it’s a real shock and an eye-opener,” said Chief Jeff BeauchamMissouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The officer is on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

