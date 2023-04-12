Camdenton Police Chief reacts to weekend officer involved shooting

(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face charges after police say there were involved in a Sunday night shooting.

Marianne Roepe faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. A judge denied her bond. A man with her, William Allen, faces a third-degree assault charge.

The shooting happened near Osage Avenue and Iowa Street in Camdenton. Troopers say Reope was taken to an area hospital, where she remains stable. The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.

It started as an argument at the nearby Mcdonald’s. Investigators say the two people involved left, and police say they found them at the intersection a short time later.

“It was a pretty intense situation because they weren’t cooperating with officers, and it ended up in a situation where the male subject that was being interviewed was threatening officers and ended up into a situation where the officers were going to make an arrest on him,” said Police Chief Jeff Beauchamp.

Police said when they went to arrest Allen, Roepe pulled out a gun. An officer fired three shots, one of which hit Roepe.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors that this weapon that she displayed in a threatening manner towards my officers was not real. It is real. And the information we have is that it was operational and that they have recently been shooting that weapon. So it is a real firearm,” said Chief Jeff Beauchamp.

Chief Beauchamp says right now, his department is in shock.

”It’s a hard thing, not only for the department, myself, and any other administrators within the city. It’s also hard for the community because this doesn’t happen much in small-town America. Then when it does, it’s a real shock and an eye-opener,” said Chief Jeff BeauchamMissouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The officer is on administrative leave while the investigation takes place.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Federal judge sentences ex-Springfield car dealer to prison for submitting fraudulent loans
Westport K-8 School/Springfield, Mo.
Student faces disciplinary action after bringing a gun to a Springfield school
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Feds indict inmate for assaulting warden at Springfield’s Fed Med
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

Latest News

Janet Stafford could have lost about $100
On Your Side: Beware of counterfeit stamps scam
What you need to know if you receive your healthcare through Medicaid.
Several places in Springfield where you can get help in Medicaid renewal now required by law
Camdenton's police chief discusses officer-involved shooting investigation
High temperatures in the 70s are expected again Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice and Warm