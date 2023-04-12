Cat living at shelter for 8 years in search of right home

Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.(Ocooch Mountain Humane Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Wisconsin is hoping to find a home for one of its long-term residents.

According to the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society, Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.

Shelter manager Cat Arbegust said that Darren has been a shy cat ever since he came in as a stray about eight years ago. According to the animal team, he has been placed in their sanctuary with other fearful cats.

But despite his feisty nature, the team believes the right owner for Darren is out there, specifically a quiet home without dogs or children.

“He might not be a lap cat, he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat,” Arbegust said.

The shelter encourages anyone interested in adopting Darren or other animals to contact them at 608-475-1885.

