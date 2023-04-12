Community Partnership of the Ozarks marks Child Abuse Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community organizations gathered Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month and Go Blue to recognize the month.

Organizers like Laura Farmer, executive director for CASA of Southwest Missouri, say the event is to bring awareness to child abuse statistics in the area.

“We are out here raising awareness about child abuse and neglect in our community and offering the community ways that they can help a child who is in need, a family who is in need so that they can prevent child abuse as well as help those kids that are in the foster care system,” said Farmer.

The event is put on by the Community Partnership of the Ozarks Child Abuse and Neglect Collaborative, which is made up of dozens of organizations that help prevent child abuse in the community.

“This is a collaborative group of about 40 agencies in our community that are working to prevent and respond to child abuse,” said Farmer.

Attendees listened to a presentation by several organizations that fight against child abuse, as well as received resources to help families in need.

“It’s really important because we want to connect community members with ways that they can help children and families who are in need,” said Farmer. “But also be plugged in and find ways that they can assist and they can help by volunteering with kids in foster care, by serving as a foster parent, by providing tangible items that kids might need while they’re in the foster care system.”

The groups also planted pinwheels outside the Springfield Art Museum. The pinwheels are a symbol of Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Month.

“As folks drive around our community and they see those pinwheels out there, that is the symbol of child abuse prevention month, and the reason is because the pinwheel represents hope, hope that children have happy and safe childhoods,” said Farmer. “and so as they drive around I just want them to know that that’s what the pinwheels mean because we are out here just raising awareness for child abuse prevention in our community.”

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is asking everyone to wear blue on Fridays throughout April to recognize Child Abuse Awareness Month. For more ways you can support children during this month, click here.

To learn more about how you can get involved in helping prevent child abuse, you can visit CASA’s website here.

