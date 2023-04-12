Feds indict Springfield, Mo., man for sexual exploitation of 2 child victims

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury today for the sexual exploitation of two child victims.

Yevgeniy Dudko, 51, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Dudko on March 16, 2023, and includes additional charges.

The indictment charges Dudko with two counts of using minors, identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, to produce child pornography from Nov. 20, 2021, to March 14, 2023. Dudko is also charged with one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, investigators found approximately 1,000 images of Jane Doe 1 and potentially other minor victims on Dudko’s cell phone. Some of these images appeared to have been created by a hidden camera.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

