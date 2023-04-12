Jordan Walker ties 111-year-old record in historic start to MLB career

St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker celebrates as he arrives home after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Matt Woods
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMOV) -- Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker became the first player since 1912 to have a hit in each of his first 12 games in the major leagues before age 21.

Walker singled in the ninth inning against the Rockies Wednesday to tie the record in the Cardinals’ 7-4 win to close out the series in Denver. Eddie Murphy of the 1912 Philadelphia Athletics is the only other player since 1900 to accomplish the feat.

Walker has 15 hits in his first 47 at bats in the major leagues. He is third on the Cardinals in hits and RBI this season.

Walker will have a chance to take the No. 1 spot for the record Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a seven-game homestand.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
The planning process allows staff to identify goals and create an action plan to meet the...
Police arrest man for burglary & stealing following fire at business in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) goes up for a dunk against Auburn during the first half of an...
Arkansas G Anthony Black declares for NBA draft
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win...
Patrick Mahomes named one of TIME’s ‘100 Most Influential People of 2023′
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. dives into third on a steal during the seventh inning of the...
Witt shines at home, Royals rout Rangers 10-1 to avoid sweep
O-Zone: Rogersville baseball trio are Athletes of the Week
O-Zone: Springfield Tennis Invitational
O-Zone: Springfield Tennis Invitational