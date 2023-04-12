Judge sentences 4 Springfield men for meth conspiracy convictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced four Springfield, Mo., men in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Keith A. Ball, 38, Elshabazz M. Jackson, 32, Bryce S. Amador, 28, and Richard D. Sweaney, 38, were sentenced in separate hearings before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips. Ball was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison without parole. Jackson and Amador were each sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. Sweaney was sentenced to eight years in federal prison without parole.

According to investigators, conspirators transported a large amount of methamphetamine into Springfield for further distribution. Ball and Jackson were stopped by law enforcement officers in Lawrence County on Sept. 7, 2018, while in possession of nearly five kilograms of methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Ball’s residence the same day and found a Heritage .22-caliber revolver, a Colt .38-caliber revolver, and a Star Bonifacio Echeverria 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Ball, Sweaney, and Amador each pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Greene and Lawrence counties from June 6, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018. Ball, who was a leader of the conspiracy, also pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Amador also pleaded guilty to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. Amador was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement in Springfield on Sept. 7, 2018. The officer arrested the driver of the vehicle and saw a Davis Industries .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol on the floorboard near Amador’s foot. Amador also was in possession of a Jimenez Arms .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol during the execution of a search warrant at Ball’s residence on the same day.

Jackson pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The fifth and final co-defendant, Amanda Henderson, 40, of Springfield, was sentenced on June 4, 2021, to five years of probation.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica R. Eatmon and Patrick Carney. It was investigated by the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.