Kimberling City, Mo., Police Department retires 2 marijuana-trained K-9′s

It comes after the passing of Amendment Three, which legalized recreational marijuana earlier this year
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department is retiring two K-9 officers. The retirements come after the passing of Amendment Three, which legalized recreational marijuana earlier this year.

The two K-9 officers are #910, known as “Ginger,” who’s been with the department for eight years, and #912, known as “Ryker,” who joined the team in August. The police chief says both K-9′s are trained to detect marijuana and can’t be retrained.

”The scent of marijuana is strong, and a dog cannot determine if they sniffed marijuana or cocaine to alert in such a fashion,” said Chief Todd Lemoine. “Ryker will hopefully be relocated to a new department, and Ginger will start retirement with her caretaker Cpl. Kregal.”

Chief Lemoine says a recent grant will help pay for new dogs, which will track down different narcotics. Police say officers will now look for signs of marijuana impairment and do their searches for people holding more than the legal limit.

The Kimberling City Police Department chief says the department has the budget to be fully staffed due to the public safety sales tax passed in April.

