Law enforcement leaders look to Capitol Hill for staff shortage fix

By Peter Zampa
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Law enforcement agencies are calling it a crisis in recruitment. Staffing shortages around the nation are leaving some communities under-protected according to agency leaders. Some on Capitol Hill are hoping to address the gaps.

“It’s not going to get better anytime soon,” said Jonathan Thompson, executive director of the National Sheriffs Association.

Thompson cites an aging workforce, public image problems, and low pay as reasons for the serious hiring problem facing the nation’s law enforcement agencies.

“You can’t snap your finger like you’re looking for unskilled labor and put a gun or a badge or a star on them and hope it works out right,” said Thompson.

Thompson says some agencies are experiencing 10 to 35 percent vacancy rates. He says the problem was brewing before the pandemic but believes it is now at a full boil. Thompson adds the dangerous nature of the job and people from both political parties attacking law enforcement damages recruitment.

“It’s causing them to say, ‘Wait a minute. I’m not going to get rich, I’m going to have so-so benefits, and I’m going to be hated just because I believe in the rule of law,’” said Thompson.

Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) introduced bipartisan legislation that would boost funding for a program that local agencies can use to hire more personnel.

“Right now, what communities need are the personnel necessary to ensure public safety and policing that is accountable and professional,” said Ossoff.

The legislation calls for more funding to the so-called COPS Hiring program. Local agencies can apply for this money that they can use to make more competitive salary offers. The bill also requires more stringent background checks to ensure quality hires.

“We want to make sure only the most highly qualified and suitable candidates are in these roles,” said Ossoff.

But the legislation comes as the Atlanta area sees a fraught relationship between police and citizens protesting a new law enforcement training facility deemed “Cop City”. Protestors say the new facility would further militarize police, endangering marginalized people. Supporters of the facility say it will help with recruitment and quality of personnel - something Ossoff says is desperately needed.

“Whether it’s metro Atlanta, or any other part of Georgia, or any state in the nation, these shortages of officers are impacting public safety,” said Ossoff.

The legislation has bipartisan support but it is unclear if or when it will come up for a vote before the full Senate.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Federal judge sentences ex-Springfield car dealer to prison for submitting fraudulent loans
Westport K-8 School/Springfield, Mo.
Student faces disciplinary action after bringing a gun to a Springfield school
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Feds indict inmate for assaulting warden at Springfield’s Fed Med
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing

Latest News

FILE — New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference, Sept. 21,...
Juul Labs agrees to pay $462 million settlement to 6 states
FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a...
Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction
FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference...
Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 former police detectives in 2020 shooting
Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.
Firefighters find 14 dead cats while battling house fire
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Judge considers probe of whether Fox News withheld evidence