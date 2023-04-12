Mowing Season: Avoid serious injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawnmowing season has returned across the Ozarks.

A recent study from Lawn Starter shows 35,000 Americans are injured yearly in mowing accidents. More than 800 end up in the emergency room.

Lawnmower manufacturers stress that customers read the instruction manuals carefully. You’ll find simple operating tips like keeping children and pets away while using the mower and wearing eye and ear protection. Experts in the Ozarks remind you not to ignore the safety features of your mower, like the blade-control bar.

“I’ve seen them use s-hooks to duct tape and everything else to hold that bale down so they wouldn’t have to deal with their hands,” said Bob Bowman, Assistant Manager of Westlake Ace Hardware. “If you were to trip and you let go of it, that mower shuts off. That is for your protection.”

A well-maintained lawn mower is also a safe lawn mower. Visiting your local mower shop can ensure your mower is running smoothly and safely.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.