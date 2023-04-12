Personal property assessment lists due soon in Missouri; how to file

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Personal property assessment lists are due soon for Missourians. You’ll need to file yours to avoid penalty.

They were originally due March 1, but you’re able to file up until May 1 to avoid penalty.

Brent Johnson, Greene County Assessor, wants to ensure everyone gets their personal property assessment lists on time to avoid those penalties.

“It’s the secondary notice deadline,” said Johnson. “So in state statute, the personal property lists are due on March 1. And so penalties apply, but those penalties will be waived if we receive your assessment list by May 1.”

Those penalties range up to more than $100.

“So late assessment penalties will range from $15 to $105 based on the assessed value of your personal property,” said Johnson.

Personal property assessment lists include several things, from vehicles to livestock.

“Most common thing for everyone will be vehicles, your cars, trucks, vans, but also your boats, trailers, I call them your toys like your ATVs, dirt bikes,” said Johnson. “Livestock and some crops go on there as well.”

You can file online or in person at the assessor’s office. Johnson wants everyone to know that they can always visit his office for help if they have questions.

“Just make sure you get it in by May 1, review your account online if you want to file online, make sure the information’s correct,” said Johnson. “Or if you have any questions, you can always come to the office. We’re happy to help you with that.”

If you’ve already turned in your personal property assessment list and got a second notice, you can disregard the notice or check your account on the assessor’s website.

