Police arrest man for setting fire to business in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for setting a business on fire in Branson.

Frank Paul faces arson, burglary, and stealing charges. Police arrested Paul hours after the fire.

The fire happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire. They uncovered evidence linking it to an arsonist.

Police say they recovered several stolen items from the business.

