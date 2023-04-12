Police arrest man for setting fire to business in Branson, Mo.
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for setting a business on fire in Branson.
Frank Paul faces arson, burglary, and stealing charges. Police arrested Paul hours after the fire.
The fire happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire. They uncovered evidence linking it to an arsonist.
Police say they recovered several stolen items from the business.
