Prosecutors charge 2nd man in shooting outside Springfield’s Glendale High School in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County prosecutor charged a second man for his connection to a shooting outside Springfield’s Glendale High School in late January.

Gary McElroy faces first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and weapons charges. Prosecutors in February charged his brother, Keyshawn McElroy, with the exact charges.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of South Linden after a 911 caller stated that shots were fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence, including a vehicle in the parking lot of Glendale High School struck multiple times by gunfire. Police say a man later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound related to the incident.

Investigators say it was a gun deal that turned violent. Investigators say they tied Gary McElroy to the deal through social media posts.

At the time of the shooting, Glendale High School hosted a speech and debate tournament.

