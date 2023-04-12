Springfield Go-Blue event raises awareness of child abuse and prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Child abuse and neglect remain a problem in Springfield and Greene County.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is hosting an event to raise awareness and help end child abuse. According to the Missouri Children Division, more than 54,000 reports were made in 2021.

On Wednesday, Community Partnership of the Ozarks kicks off the Go Blue event to help prevent any child from being abused.

“Children have been through and seen hard things,” said Laura Farmer with CASA of Southwest Missouri. “So it’s important that they have people and adults in their life that are supportive of them, who listen to them, and who is really there for them through some difficult times to help them build resilience and which will help them have better outcomes in life.”

This event will feature multiple agencies and resources. There will also be speakers who will share ways to build community and prevent child abuse. Attendees will also place a pinwheel in the pinwheel garden on display here at the art museum to raise awareness. The pinwheel represents an innocent childhood. Community groups all over Springfield will display a pinwheel garden to show support.

“We have quite a lot of children in the foster care system,” said Farmer. “In Greene County alone. We have over 700 children who are in foster care due to child abuse and neglect. So it’s important that we raise awareness about that issue. But then we also help community members connect with agencies on how they can make a difference.”

The Child Abuse and Neglect Collaborative works to prevent child abuse by strengthening families, education, and support. The group was established in 2013, focusing on child welfare. Today the group is hosting a Go-Blue event to raise awareness and encourage others to do their part in preventing child abuse.

In Missouri, more than 77,000 children were involved in child abuse investigations. Go Blue starts at 9 a.m. on April 12 at the Springfield Art Museum.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.