Springfield Police Department searching for owners of stolen tools

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers with the Springfield Police Department recovered various stolen tools following the execution of a search warrant.

The seizure of property happened in February. Police believe the items were likely stolen from vehicles, present in stolen vehicles, or construction sites or businesses.

  • The items include:
  • Numerous 20-volt Dewalt tools with owner-applied paint markings
  • A Milwaukee two-piece combo set in a plastic-molded case with blue paint and a personalized label
  • A handheld tote containing a large quantity of commercial-quality electrician’s hand tools
  • A variety of Makita cordless tools, some with owner-applied paint markings
  • Numerous Milwaukee cordless tools, some with owner-applied paint or initials

If you believe this stolen property is yours, email kbroberg@springfieldmo.gov with a very detailed and specific description of the property, along with any associated police report documenting the theft and your phone number.

Due to the anticipated volume of inquiries, only those emails which appear to be related to the property in our possession will receive a response.

