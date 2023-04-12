Springfield Public Schools hopes to fill 20-30 bus driver positions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools is looking to fill a lot of positions, including bus drivers.

The district held a bus driver job fair on Wednesday even allowing those interested in the position to drive a bus.

Springfield Public Schools started the school year full-staff. Now, the district lists around 30 openings.

“I love driving. I love kids. I don’t know what I would do otherwise,” James Evans, a transportation supervisor for Springfield Public Schools says.

Jonathan Sheldon, the Transportation Director for the district says they usually need to hire this time of year.

“We’ve kind of reached that point in the year where now office staff and mechanics are helping to drive again to finish out the school year and we’d love to have more staff to prepare for next year and even this summer,” he says.

