Allergies season worsening in the Ozarks; Experts share one secret for relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As most know, allergy season is in full swing.

You may think your over-the-counter allergy medicines are not helping. Pharmacists say you may just have to switch brands and give it a few days.

Sufferers in the Ozarks, Angela Abina and Samantha Vanwyhe, said they feel it.

“You ever get the feeling you just want to cut your head off because your nose is stuffed up,” said Abina.

“Feels kind of like you’re almost being smothered,” said Vanwyhe.

The weather has taken a turn here in the Ozarks. CoxHealth allergist Dr. Minh-Thu Le and Mercy pharmacy manager Amanda Owens said pollen is leaving its mark.

“I think it’s a really bad year right now,” said Dr. Le.

“Runny nose, a stuffy nose, and it’s lingered,” said Owens.

They said if your allergy medicine isn’t doing the trick, it may be time for a change.

“You may develop a tolerance where you’re no longer able to tolerate that,” said Owens. “So it may be time to switch it up.”

“The one generic medicine that you’ve been using for the past five years may just not be working anymore because your allergies are worse,” said Dr. Le.

Abina and Vanwyhe said their allergies have crept up.

“You just feel like your head is clogged, and everything’s not okay,” said Vanwyhe.

“I hope they don’t get too bad,” said Abina.

Pharmacists said if you are ever outside doing yard work, when you come inside, take a shower, and at the very least, don’t forget to wash your face. They said the shorter winters and longer growing seasons make our allergies worse.

Dr. Le and Owens said to ask the pros for the type of medicine you need.

“You always want to check with the pharmacists to treat something if it’s just quick and easy,” said Owens.

“You might need to see a physician. You might need a little bit more help than just what you can find over the counter,” said Dr. Le.

Medical professionals said if your allergies are getting really bad or you are tired of taking pills, talk to your doctor and consider getting allergy shots or droplets.

