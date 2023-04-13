Allergies season worsening in the Ozarks; Experts share one secret for relief

By Liam Garrity
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As most know, allergy season is in full swing.

You may think your over-the-counter allergy medicines are not helping. Pharmacists say you may just have to switch brands and give it a few days.

Sufferers in the Ozarks, Angela Abina and Samantha Vanwyhe, said they feel it.

“You ever get the feeling you just want to cut your head off because your nose is stuffed up,” said Abina.

“Feels kind of like you’re almost being smothered,” said Vanwyhe.

The weather has taken a turn here in the Ozarks. CoxHealth allergist Dr. Minh-Thu Le and Mercy pharmacy manager Amanda Owens said pollen is leaving its mark.

“I think it’s a really bad year right now,” said Dr. Le.

“Runny nose, a stuffy nose, and it’s lingered,” said Owens.

They said if your allergy medicine isn’t doing the trick, it may be time for a change.

“You may develop a tolerance where you’re no longer able to tolerate that,” said Owens. “So it may be time to switch it up.”

“The one generic medicine that you’ve been using for the past five years may just not be working anymore because your allergies are worse,” said Dr. Le.

Abina and Vanwyhe said their allergies have crept up.

“You just feel like your head is clogged, and everything’s not okay,” said Vanwyhe.

“I hope they don’t get too bad,” said Abina.

Pharmacists said if you are ever outside doing yard work, when you come inside, take a shower, and at the very least, don’t forget to wash your face. They said the shorter winters and longer growing seasons make our allergies worse.

Dr. Le and Owens said to ask the pros for the type of medicine you need.

“You always want to check with the pharmacists to treat something if it’s just quick and easy,” said Owens.

“You might need to see a physician. You might need a little bit more help than just what you can find over the counter,” said Dr. Le.

Medical professionals said if your allergies are getting really bad or you are tired of taking pills, talk to your doctor and consider getting allergy shots or droplets.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
Child, 5, hit by tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous
A postal carrier escaped a fire inside a mail truck in Springfield.
Postal worker escapes mail truck fire in Springfield, Mo.
Child hit by car on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.
UPDATE: Child hit by a tractor-trailer on I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo.; airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Summer Nears: How to keep your kids safe while swimming
Summer Nears: How to keep your kids safe while swimming
Allergy experts in the Ozarks share another secret for treatment
City Utilities is one of 37 utilities receiving a portion of the nearly $200 million in grant...
Springfield’s City Utilities awarded $10 million for natural gas infrastructure projects