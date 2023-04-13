Arkansas G Anthony Black declares for NBA draft

Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) goes up for a dunk against Auburn during the first half of an...
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) goes up for a dunk against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Arkansas guard Anthony Black has declared for the NBA draft.

Black made the announcement on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on Wednesday. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a freshman for the Razorbacks.

The SEC’s coaches made the 6-foot-7 Black an all-conference second-team selection and a member of the league’s all-freshman team. He scored 20 points in his final college game, a loss to Connecticut in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 26 points in back-to-back games in November against Louisville and Creighton.

